SAF Command and Staff College concludes its annual Al Hazm Drill

Muscat: Activities of Al Hazm (decisiveness) exercise, carried out by students of the 33rd batch of Command and Staff College of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), were concluded on Thursday at the College’s headquarters in Bait Al Falaj camp.

The exercise, which began on June 25, comes within the framework of the general curriculum of the course and the culmination of a series of exercises carried out by the students to achieve objectives of the planned training.

Precautionary measures related to the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) were taken into account for the safety of students and the faculty. –ONA