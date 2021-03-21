SAF chief receives French naval commander

MUSCAT: Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah al Ra’eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), on Sunday received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard, French Joint Forces Commander in the Indian Ocean and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed military matters of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Brig Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Manthri, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning and the Military Attaché at the French Embassy in Muscat.

VISIT TO MARITIME SECURITY CENTER

Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received at Maritime Security Center (MSC) on Sunday French commander and his delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed views on several matters relating to the naval fields between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by the MSC Acting Chairman and the Military Attaché of the French Embassy in Muscat.

The French guest, accompanied by the RNO Commander, toured the MSC’s facilities.

He was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks. — ONA