SAF chief of staff receives UK military official

Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Wednesday Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East in the United Kingdom (UK).

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed a range of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Defence Attaché of the UK Embassy in Muscat, Brigadier Hassan bin Ali al Mujaini, Head of Moral Guidance at COSAF and SAF senior officers. –ONA

