Local 

SAF Chief of Staff, RAFO Commander receive US military official

Oman Observer

Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Wednesday Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, Deputy Commander of the US Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged views and discussed several matters of common concern.

Also, Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, Deputy Commander of the US Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and views. They also discussed several matters in military areas of common concern. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5342 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Spotlight: Whose nature?

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Spotlight: Whose nature?

RO 30m worth treasury bills tendered

Oman Observer Comments Off on RO 30m worth treasury bills tendered

Spread wings, fly high

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Spread wings, fly high