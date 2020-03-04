SAF Chief of Staff, RAFO Commander receive US military official

Muscat: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Wednesday Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, Deputy Commander of the US Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged views and discussed several matters of common concern.

Also, Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received Lt Gen Thomas Bergeson, Deputy Commander of the US Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and views. They also discussed several matters in military areas of common concern. –ONA