Sacked Omani workers in private sector need help: Unions

The Majlis Ash’shura members discussed issues related to laying off the Omani workforce in the private sector with delegates from the General Federation of Trade Unions (GFOTU) on Tuesday.

The Youth Committee of the Shura heard the comments of stakeholders about the challenges being faced by the private sector companies that lead to the removal of Omanis.

The delegation led by Nabhan al Battashi, Chairman of GFOTU, said there is a need for developing appropriate solutions to help create a healthy work environment and avoid the situation of mass demobilisation of workers.

The union members said laying off workers can lead to economic and social problems for those affected, particularly due to their financial obligations.

They said the new labour law proposed setting up of a fund against unemployment and also a committee to solve this problem.

During the meeting, the Shura members enquired about the initiatives taken by GFOTU to address the issue of laying off workers and the level of their coordination and communication with the relevant decision-makers.

The Shura members also discussed the role of the National Recruitment Centre, which is preparing training programmes associated with employment and the compatibility of the jobs offered by these institutions.

It also discussed the issue of private sector institutions that

are not committed to the Omanisation policy.

