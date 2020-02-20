Sacked citizens to be given one year extension on financial commitments: GC

Muscat: Government Communication on Thursday issued a statement on the measures taken to follow up the financial conditions of citizens whose contracts are terminated in some private sector companies.

As per the details, following with what is being circulated on social media platforms by citizens terminating their employment contracts in some private sector companies, which has had an impact on citizens working in those companies because of the claims of banks and the finance and financing leasing companies from which they obtained credit facilities.

And, in consultation with the banking sector to find effective solutions and to reduce the effects resulting from the termination of citizens ’employment contracts, the Central Bank of Oman has issued directives to all banks and financing and leasing companies to work with the following:

*Put clear mechanisms for counting the number cases of sacked workers and find suitable mechanisms for direct communication with them and develop appropriate solutions to handle their situations.

*A period of 12 months extension shall be given to sacked citizens from the date of stopping the payment and reschedule the facilities when they get another job.