Sachin urges ICC to make helmets must for batsmen

DUBAI: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged cricket’s world body to make helmets “mandatory” for batsmen at all times during a match.

Tendulkar was reacting to an Indian Premier League incident when Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar took a blow on the helmet by a throw from Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran.

“The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter with a video link of the action.

“Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority.”

Batsmen usually wear a helmet when facing a fast bowler but take the head-gear off when a spinner comes on to bowl.

Shankar fell to the ground after taking the hit but escaped injury in the IPL league game last month.

Head injuries in the game were back in focus after Australian batsman Phil Hughes’ tragic death in 2014 due to a hit on the neck just below the helmet.

The International Cricket Council has since improved helmet standards with equipment companies adding extra protection in the neck area to prevent serious injuries.

Tendulkar, 47, also recalled a blow to current India coach Ravi Shastri during an exhibition game in his playing days.

“@RaviShastriOfc , this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr. (Sunil) Gavaskar during an exhibition game,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t!”

Tendulkar, whose word still holds weight in the cricketing world, made his debut for India aged just 16 in 1989 and broke almost every batting record before retiring in 2013. — AFP

