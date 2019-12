Sachin finds hotel worker who gave him batting advice

NEW DELHI: A hotel worker whose unsolicited advice helped the batting of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been located after the Indian superstar launched an appeal.

The worker approached Tendulkar about 19 years ago at the hotel where he worked in Chennai, saying he had noticed he swung his bat differently when he was wearing an arm guard.

Tendulkar, who was midway through his record-breaking career at the time, said the advice was valuable as he redesigned his arm guard and went from strength to strength. “I don’t think I had spoken about this to anyone in the world. I was the only person who was aware of that,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“After that I actually came back to the room from the ground, carried my elbow guard and I re-designed my elbow guard according to the correct size and the amount of padding and I played.”

The hotel said it had found the worker and offered to set up a meeting. “I asked him (Sachin) if I can give him a suggestion concerning cricket,” the worker, identified as a member of the security staff named Guruprasad, said.

“I really wasn’t sure if he would listen to someone like me but he readily agreed.” — AFP

