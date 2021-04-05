Sabco Sports partners with Al Suwaiq Club

MUSCAT: Sabco Sports on Monday announced a partnership with Al Suwaiq Sports Club, designed to help Al Suwaiq Club approach their future with improved prospects for success.

Sabco Sports and Al Suwaiq Club have agreed a consultancy agreement whereby Sabco Sports will be providing Marketing and Strategic support and consultancy as Al Suwaiq Club develop plans to grow the club and improve the performance and impact of the teams and the club in general.

Sabco Sports Vice-Chairman Sayyid Ayman bin Hamad al Busaidy, said: “We are very proud to be able to work with Al Suwaiq Club. Under the leadership of His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik bin Fahr al Said, they have shown great vision and determination to take the club forward, and we will be working very hard to help them achieve their goals.

“Sports clubs in Oman have so much potential to be impactful across their community, and Al Suwaiq are really well placed to develop and become an inspiration to their local population and to other Omani clubs.”

Sabco Sports is an Omani sports agency that operates out of offices in Muscat, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Al Suwaiq Club are in the Omantel Professional League and operate as one of the most successful community-based clubs in Oman. They recently made the final of HM Cup in football.

Shaikh Hamdan bin Sabaa al Saadi, Vice-Chairman of Al Suwaiq Club is looking forward to working with Sabco Sports. “We know that the team at Sabco Sports are very experienced. We sign this agreement with the knowledge that Sabco Sports will help us build our club.”