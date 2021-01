Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka climbed to a career-high WTA ranking of seventh on Monday after winning her third straight title at the weekend.

The 22-year-old won the Australian Open warm-up event in Abu Dhabi, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final.

Sabalenka finished her 2020 campaign with triumphs in Ostrava and Linz and will be one of the favourites for the delayed Australian Open next month.

