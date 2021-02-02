SA angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australia’s decision to pull out of next month’s three-test tour in South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic is “extremely disappointing” considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley had said in an earlier statement that travelling from Australia to South Africa posed an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community.

But CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith believes the Australian concerns are unfounded.

Related