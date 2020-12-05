S Korea urges vigilance as COVID-19 clusters emerge in third wave

SEOUL: South Korean authorities urged vigilance on Saturday as small coronavirus clusters emerged in a third wave, centred in the Seoul area, with infections near nine-month highs. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 583 new coronavirus infections, down from the 629 reported on Friday, which was the highest since the first wave peaked in February and early March.

After implementing tighter restrictions on Saturday, the government is to decide on Sunday whether to further tighten curbs in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps. Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 averaged 487.9 this week, up 80 cases from the week before.

This wave of infections is different from the first two, which were driven by large-scale transmission, said KDCA official Lim Sook-young. “The recent outbreaks are small, multiple and is spread in people’s everyday lives’’, Lim told a news briefing.

“Please keep in mind that the current wave is not limited to a specific group or place but may be around our homes, family and acquaintances.” — Reuters

