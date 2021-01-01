S Korea gets export boost due to semiconductor industry

SEOUL: South Korean exports surged at the end of 2020 due to strengths in the semiconductor manufacturing business, according to data presented by the Trade Ministry on Friday. Exports rose by 12.6 per cent year on year for December to reach a value of 51.4 billion euros, the ministry reported. This was the first time in more than two years that the country surpassed the 50-billion-dollar mark for monthly exports.

Imports also increased in the last month of last year by 1.8 per cent, to reach $44.5 billion. The ministry data highlights the recovery seen in South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Despite declining exports that show up when the whole year is taken into account, the trend appears to have been upwards since the third quarter, South Korean news agency Yonhap cited the ministry as saying. The recovery signs are largely attributed to shipments of semiconductors from the export-driven nation. Chip exports rose by 5.6 per cent to reach a value of more than $99 billion for the year as a whole. — dpa

