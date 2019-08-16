Ryanair Spanish cabin crew unions threaten 10-day strike

DUBLIN: Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain announced plans to hold 10 days of strikes in September unless the Irish airline changes its plans to close several bases in the country.

Ryanair staff unions in Britain, Ireland and Portugal have already announced plans to strike in the coming weeks over pay and conditions. Ryanair pilots in Spain are also due to vote on possible industrial action.

The SITCPLA and USO workers’ unions said the threat of strike action was aimed at preventing the planned closure of bases at Gran Canaria, Tenerife South and Girona airports. In a statement the unions said they planned to formally lodge notice of strikes on Sept. 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 28, unless Ryanair made concessions in the coming days. SITCPLA spokesman Manuel Lodeiro said in a statement the unions were open to mediation by Spanish labour agency SIMA. —Reuters

