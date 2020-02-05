Ryanair ordered to drop low-emissions ad claims

LONDON/PARIS: Ryanair Holdings Plc publicity describing the budget carrier as a “low-CO2 emissions airline” has been deemed misleading by Britain’s main advertising watchdog, which ordered its withdrawal.

Ryanair print and broadcast adverts on September made environmental claims that were misleading and poorly substantiated and “must not appear again in their current forms”, the Advertising Standards Authority ruled.

Under CEO Michael O’Leary, the low-cost airline has tangled repeatedly with advertising authorities and struck an unabashed tone.

“Ryanair is delighted with its latest environmental advertising campaign, which communicates a hugely important message for our customers,” spokeswoman Alejandra Ruiz said.

“The single most important thing any consumer can do to halve their carbon footprint is switch to Ryanair.” Under pressure from policymakers and “flight-shaming” campaigners, airlines are scrambling to convince consumers they are taking action to mitigate environmental impacts, even as their traffic grows.

Ryanair, which carried 152 million passengers in 2019 and is targeting 200 million by mid-decade, based its green message on carbon dioxide emissions per passenger, per kilometre. In absolute terms, however, its 9.9 million tonnes of CO2 output placed Ryanair among Europe’s top 10 emitters in 2018 according to EU data. — Reuters

