London: Ryanair saw first quarter net profits sink by more than a fifth, as it faced headwinds from rising costs, intense competition and Brexit turmoil, the Irish no-frills airline said Monday.

Earnings after taxation slumped 21 per cent to 243 million euros ($270 million) in the three months to the end of June compared with the same portion of the previous financial year, Ryanair said in a results statement.

That was in line with company guidance given in May.

Ryanair also reported a 6.0 per cent drop in average air fares as the low-cost short-haul sector faced intense competition, particularly in Germany.

At the same time, the British market has also been plagued by anxiety over Brexit, with the UK set to leave the European Union at the end of October.

“The two weakest markets were Germany, where Lufthansa was allowed to buy Air Berlin and is selling this excess capacity at below cost prices, and the UK where Brexit concerns weigh negatively on consumer confidence and spending,” said chief executive Michael O’Leary.

— AFP

