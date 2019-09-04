Rwanda to host 10th Omani Products Trade Show

The OPEX Organizing Committee has announced plans to hold an Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) in Kigali, Rwanda, during September 22-25, 2020. Organised by Ithraa, Oman’s investment and export development agency, Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madayn, the high-profile four-day show is designed to boost trade relations between Rwanda and Oman.

To be held at the Kigali Convention Centre, the exhibition is expected to showcase a host of leading Omani businesses from food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction and logistics. With its economy expanding by 8.6 per cent in 2018, Rwanda has proven to be an economic role model for the continent, with leading business analysts singling it out as one of the emerging economies to watch for in terms of investment opportunities, value for money and economic growth.

In order to maintain this steady economic growth for almost 20 years, the Rwandan authorities have invested time and resources into soft and hard infrastructure in order to attract foreign businesses and investment. According to the 2019 World Bank Doing Business Index, Rwanda is the 29th easiest place to do business in the world — the only low-income country in the top 30.

“Rwanda’s relative ease of doing business and attractive macroeconomic conditions make the country a comfortable base from which Omani companies can expand and export into bigger but less predictable regional markets,” commented Ayman al Hasani, OPEX Committee Head.

According to the Rwanda Development Board 173 investment projects worth $2 billion were registered in 2018, of these an estimated 26 per cent represent export-orientated projects — manufacturing, mining, agriculture and agro-processing accounting for 57 per cent of this investment. “Given Rwanda’s resounding economic success, we see multiple opportunities for Omani exporters. It’s clearly an exciting time to be showcasing our products in this important African market,” pointed out Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General for Investment & Exports.

“We’ve seen a rich mix of local products being exported to Rwanda, ranging from fresh fish and marble, to aluminium bars and macaroni. We hope January’s trade show in Kigali will help significantly increase our exports to this important and growing African market,” explained Al Hsani.

Over the past few years, Oman-made products have built a strong reputation internationally, and given Rwanda’s diversification plans there are opportunities for local businesses to forge long-term and mutually beneficial trade ties at the Kigali trade show in January.

“OPEX is an excellent opportunity for us initiate those connections and take trade partnerships forward. As we’ve seen at recent OPEX shows in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, I’m confident the Kigali exhibition will deliver positive results for everyone involved’’.

OPEX is a trade show designed to promote Omani products exported to over 157 countries. Since its launch in 2012 in Riyadh, OPEX has seen a steady increase in the number of participating companies.

