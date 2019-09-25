Rwanda OPEX 2020 to offer promising opportunities for Omani products

The Organising Committee of Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) hosted a coordination meeting yesterday with representatives of Omani companies and factories at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, to highlight the preparation updates for the upcoming Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX 2020) that will take place during the period from January 22 to 25, 2020 in Kigali –Rwanda.

Ayman al Hasani, Chairman of OPEX Organising Committee, stated that the country selection process of OPEX events is attributed to various factors including the consumer market size, competitiveness of goods, prices, best ways to enter the market, in addition to recommendations of Omani businessmen and exporters.

Al Hasani pointed out that the Sultanate’s exports to Rwanda in 2018 varied between food, beverages, aluminium, asphalt, cables, among others. As per a study conducted by Ithraa, it is expected that the coming period will see a boost in Omani exports to Rwanda in various sectors.

Besides, the study outlines the Omani products with export opportunities to Rwanda, which include urea, tubes of iron or steel, and electric conductors (<=1.000V), not fitted with connectors.

It should be noted that the current products that Rwanda imports from countries worldwide include medicaments, cement, wheat and palm oil. “OPEX 2020 in Rwanda will cover several sectors, mainly food, beverages, mining and petrochemicals,” he added.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Omani companies and factories were briefed on Rwanda being a rural, agricultural country, as 63 per cent of its export earnings are achieved through agriculture in addition to some minerals and agricultural processing.

The main sources of Rwanda’s foreign exchange are tourism, minerals, coffee and tea. Besides, Rwanda is consistently well classified for ease of doing business and transparency.

The government of Rwanda aims to be leading the ICT sector in Africa and seeks to reach the middle-income status by 2020 through enhancing the service industry.

Rwanda’s first modern Special Economic Zone was completed by 2012 in Kigali, to attract investments in agribusiness, information and communications, trade, logistics, mining and construction.

Organised by a committee formed by the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI); the Omani Products Exhibition in Rwanda aspires to enhance the Sultanate’s presence on the global trade map, explore new markets for the Omani products in Rwanda and the neighbouring African countries, observe promising trade opportunities and deals, and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

