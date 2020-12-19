Rustaq, Suhar and Al Suwaiq register crucial league wins

MUSCAT, Dec 19

Al Rustaq, Suhar and Al Suwaiq registered crucial victories in the inaugural week of 2020-2021 Omantel League on Friday.

At Rustaq Sports Complex, the South Batinah-based team stunned Bahla 2-0. Rustaq demonstrated that they were the best side in the game. Scoring the goal came in the second half as Alvies and Mohammed al Ghafri netted winning goals in the 65th and 75th minutes.

In the same venue, Al Suwaiq secured an important victory against Muscat 1-0 to claim the first three points in the league. The only goal was struck in the 70th minute by Brazilian Rodrigo from a penalty.

Suhar came back from behind to beat Oman Club 2-1 to bag the winning points. The visitors scored the first goal by Ishad Obaid. The hosts benefited from the lapses at the back and pressurised the defence to bring the match into the beginning. Oman’s defender Mohammed Faraj scored an own goal and Mohammed al Siyabi netted the winning goal in the second half to capture the first three points in the league.

After the completion of the opening week matches, Seeb is leading the table order with goals preference than Al Rustaq, Suhar, Nizwa, Al Nasr and Al Suwaiq.

The next week’s matches will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nizwa will host Musannah at the former’s home while Seeb will face Al Ettihad at Seeb Stadium.

Suhar will take on Dhofar at the latter’s home and Al Nahdha will clash with Saham at Al Buraimi Sports Complex. Muscat will face Bahla at Seeb Stadium while Al Nasr will host Al Suwaiq at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Oman Club will meet Al Rustaq at Seeb Stadium.

The Disciplinary Committee at Oman Football Association (OFA) issued three decisions. The deduction of six points and financial fine of 14,000 OMR for Dhofar, Saham and Al Nahdha as these clubs did not complete the rules of obtaining the licensing permit.

Adil Al Balushi