Rustaq Sports Complex set with high international standards

The Rustaq Sports Complex is the latest modern sports complex built in the Sultanate. The stadium complex run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs was launched on September 13, 2019, with the Super Cup match between Dhofar and Sur, won by the Salalah giants 4-0.

Till the end of February 2020, more than 119 activities were hosted by the complex including training sessions, football league matches, and other youth activities. Based on the statistics of the South Batinah Sports Directorate, 3,792 male and 2,778 female sportspersons took part in the activities at Rustaq Sports Complex.

The complex, located at the centre of Wilayat of Rustaq, features a spectacular football stadium with a seating capacity of 17,000. The football stadium has four wide changing rooms, two rooms for referees, a medical room equipped with necessary tools, an anti-doping test room, press conference hall, VIP lounge, eight rooms for commentators, audio/video testing room, monitoring room and TV studio.

Besides the football stadium, there is a greenfield for training as well as an artificial grass field.

The Ministry of Sports Affairs has provided the main facilities for all the sports halls and stadiums. The swimming pool is another significant element of the complex.

The pool is 50 metres long, 25 metres wide and two metres deep. More than 800 spectators can attend swimming activities. There are four change rooms for the swimmers. A large electronic screen is installed in the monitoring room.

The total land area of the sports complex is 385,366 square metres while the building area is 40,676 square metres.

The facilities are being implemented on top international standards. The indoor hall of the Rustaq Sports Complex can host volleyball, basketball and handball matches. The indoor hall can accommodate more than 1,000 fans. Accommodation facilities are available for visiting teams. Other units at the sports complex include a medical area, hockey field, tennis courts and administration building.

The outside pattern of the complex reflects the traditional Omani architecture.