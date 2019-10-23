Rustaq college graduation ceremony

The graduation ceremony of College of Education Rustaq will be held on November 6 under the auspices of Nassir bin Sulaiman Al Siybani, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television.

In this regard, the main committee of the graduation ceremony conducted its fourth meeting headed by dean Dr Ahmed al Badri.

With the presence of the heads of the graduation ceremony sub-committees, the college dean welcomed the attendees to the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the preparations being done by each sub-committee for the ceremony. On their part, these committee members briefed the meeting about the plans they are working on.

