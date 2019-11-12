Rustaq college celebrates graduation

RUSTAQ, NOV 12 – Rustaq College of Education has celebrated the graduation of 236 male and female students of majors such as Information Technology, International Business Administration, and Teacher Preparation in English Language. The ceremony, held under the auspices of Nassir bin Sulaiman al Saibani, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television, was also attended by Dr Abdullah al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education, and Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Batinah South.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ahmed bin Humaid al Badri, Dean of the college, said that the Ministry of Higher Education has been celebrating the graduation of its students with utmost importance to felicitate those who have completed their studies after years of toil and hard work. These students are the centre of the ministry’s work and they were and will remain so. He said the ministry is working to raise the quality of education and provide students with all essential skills and knowledge besides values and attitudes, so that competent graduates, who are able to take part in the development process of their beloved homeland and preserve the achievements of the Renaissance, are produced.

Al Badri recalled the various academic and scientific achievements of the faculty of Rustaq College, where more than 40 scientific research papers were published along with three books in the last academic year. This is in addition to its participation in many international conferences, symposiums, scientific exhibitions, seminars, student competitions and other related activities and events. Representing the graduates, Aisha bint Obaid al Habsiya, a student of Business Administration, thanked the dean, professors and administrators.

Dr Humood al Shukri, Assistant Dean for Academic Support Affairs, who also spoke, advised the students to utilise the opportunities offered by the institutions which support entrepreneurship projects. A short film showcasing the college’s educational journey was also screened on the occasion. Students Ahmed al Maktoumi and Mohammed al Maktoumi from the ensemble group of Rustaq College staged a breathtaking show based on the work of poet Hilal bin Saif al Shiyadi. Outstanding students were honoured, which was followed by handing over of certificates to all graduates.