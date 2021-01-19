Rustaq camp to groom national swimmers

Team to continue with technical programme: Coach Filipovic

MUSCAT, Jan 19

The Oman swimming team will continue with their technical preparatory plan for the forthcoming assignments despite cancellation and postponement of many top sporting events including GCC Games in Kuwait and Asian Games in China.

Oman’s talented swimmer, Issa al Adawi, will move on with special training in Japan as he will represent the Sultanate in Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Srdan Filipovic, Oman national swimming head coach, said the team will move ahead with the set plan although the decisions on cancellation and postponement of many tournament and championships.

“We had managed to have many series of domestic camp sessions in Muscat and Al Rustaq after the decision o restart sporting activities in the Sultanate. I believe this should continue to ensure top development in the swimmers performance towards the forthcoming events’’, the coach said.

Omani swimmer Al Adawi, who is based in Tokyo, will have an international assignment prior to the top significant assignment in Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Issa will take part at the Russia Open Championship which will be held in Moscow city in April. It is a golden attempt for him to shape and raise the preparation level before the prestigious participation at Olympic Games in Tokyo. Furthermore, Issa had registered a new Omani record in MIE (Japan) in 100 free swimming with a time of 50.1seconds. The national swimmers will have another Asian challenge as they will take part in the Asian Swimming Championship in Bangkok city’’, the Serbian pointed out.

The Sultanate swimming team will have an internal camp at Al Rustaq Sports Complex and that will take place in February. “In the next internal gathering, the aim is to continue further with the set and planned programme to address our weaknesses and boost strong points’’, the coach said.

Oman’s national team swimmers had a domestic camp at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex in last September under supervision of the head coach Srdan Filipovic.

The national swimming team probables: Noaf al Qasmi, Aiman al Qasmi, Naif al Qasmi, Abdulrahman al Kulaibi, Shihab Aladyn, Mohannad Aulad thani, Omar al Balushi, Nasser al Kindi, Hamis al Hassani, Bashar al Kulaibi and Adam al Raisi.

Adil Al Balushi