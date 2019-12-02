Russian, govt strikes on north-west Syria kill 10 civilians

Beirut: At least 10 civilians were killed on Monday when Syrian and Russian warplanes hit areas in Syria’s north-western province of Idlib, a monitor group and the White Helmets rescue team said.

Idlib is a largely opposition-held province near the Turkish border.

“Nine people were killed when Al Hal market was hit in Saraqeb in the eastern countryside of Idlib, while another civilian was killed in the eastern sector of Maaret al Numaan,” said Ahmed Sheikho, the White Helmets spokesman in Idlib.

He added that at least five people were wounded in Saraqeb, while 13 others were injured in Maaret

al Numaan, among them two

children.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Russian planes also struck areas in the village of Kfar Sijna, south of Idlib city.

According to the Observatory, some 4,670 people have lost their lives, among them 1,209 civilians, since the Syrian government began a massive military offensive in April against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib, forcing thousands of people to flee. Government forces have since regained 66 areas in the

southern section of Idlib and the northern countryside of Hama from rebels.

The Observatory earlier said that at least 96 people — 51 government forces and 45 rebels — had died in north-western Syria during heavy battles in the last 48 hours.

The war monitor said government forces, supported by Russian and Syrian fighter jets, clashed with rebel groups on several fronts in the south-eastern countryside of Idlib during the weekend. — dpa

