Russian, Belarusian media highlight Sultanate’s celebrations of 50th National Day

Moscow: A number of Russian newspapers made special coverage of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

The papers congratulated the Sultanate on the 50th anniversary of its Renaissance. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an article in different Russian papers on the establishment of diplomatic relations 35 years ago. This, the article said, paved the way for cooperation in various political, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The article pointed out that the volume of commercial exchange stood at $239.9 million till 2019, with exports accounting for $235.9 million and imports $4 million. The volume of trade exchange between January and July 2020 increased by 65.4% to $165.3 million.

Russian Nezavisimaya Gazeta published a report today under the title “Sultanate Marks 50th National Day, Renewed Renaissance, High Ambitions”. The report is enhanced with pictures of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and images highlighting the Sultanate’s tourist attractions and development.

Meanwhile, Metro daily of Russia published an article titled “Sultanate of Oman celebrates 50th National Day” in which the paper wrote about Oman’s renewed renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

Metro outlined the achievements made since His Majesty the Sultan assumed power on 11 January 2020. It referred to landmark developments like restructuring of the State’s Administrative Structure, regulation of administrative work and pursuance of the traditions of tolerance and moderation in foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Belta, the official agency of Belarus, which broadcasts in Russian, Belarusian, English, German, Spanish and Chinese, published the greetings of President Lukashenko of Belarus to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and Omani people on the occasion of 50th National Day of the Renaissance.

In a reportage titled “Lukashenko Commends Oman-Belarus Friendship and Partnership and In Facing Challenges”, the news agency said that Oman is a reliable partner in addressing new challenges. It underscored the interest of Minsk in intensifying cooperation with Muscat in political, commercial, scientific, educational and cultural spheres. –ONA