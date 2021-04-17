Russia to expel Ukrainian diplomat as tensions simmer

MOSCOW: Russia accused a Ukrainian diplomat on Saturday of trying to obtain classified information and ordered him to leave the country by April 22, in the latest flare-up

of tensions between the two neighbours.

Russia’s FSB security service earlier said Oleksandr Sosoniuk was taken into custody when he tried to access the information from Russian law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian citizen.

“This activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic employee and is hostile to the Russian Federation. The foreign diplomat will be dealt

with in accordance with international law,” the FSB said in a statement.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry, describing the arrest as a provocation, said Sosoniuk was held for several hours, before returning to the country’s consulate in St Petersburg.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Moscow separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday pressed for peace negotiations.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Sosoniuk had been advised to leave Russian territory within 72 hours, starting from April 19.

— Reuters