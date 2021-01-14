World 

Russia says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny upon return

Russia’s prison service said it was “obliged” to detain Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who has said he plans to return to Moscow from Germany on Sunday.
Navalny has been in Germany since late August after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Berlin by medical aircraft. Western countries say the 44-year-old opposition leader was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve toxin Novichok. The anti-graft campaigner and his allies accuse Russian authorities of doing everything to force Navalny into exile. — AFP

