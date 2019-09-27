Local Main 

Omanis eligible for e-visas to Russia’s St Petersburg, Leningrad

Muscat: The Sultanate’s embassy in Moscow said that Russian authorities have facilitated entry procedures for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region by introducing e-visa applications citizens of 53 countries.

All applications, Omanis should visit the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry and fill out the form.

E-visas will be applied for travels to St Petersburg and to Leningrad, but not with travels on the railway.

E-visas will be issued free of charge for a maximum of 30 days and allow a maximum of eight days of stay.

The application process takes less than an hour and applicants can expect to get their visa within 4 days after applying.

To take advantage of the Russian e-visa program, Omani citizens must be travelling to an eligible city in Russia’s far east region.

The eligible ports include six (6) airports, five (5) seaports, and a handful of railway and road entry points:

Air checkpoints: Vladivostok (Knevichi), Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Elizovo), Blagoveshchensk, Khabarovsk (New), Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Khomutovo), Anadyr (Coal);

Sea checkpoints: Vladivostok, Zarubino, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Korsakov, Posyet;

Railway checkpoints: Pogranichny, Hassan, Makhalino;

Land checkpoints: Poltavka, Turiy Rog.

After they are approved for a Russian e-visa, travellers will need to arrive at an eligible port and have the immigration control officer check their documents before entering the country.

Omani travellers are required to have a valid passport with at least six (6) months validity.

 

 

