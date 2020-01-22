World 

Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus

Moscow: Russia is working to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus strain in China, Rospotrebnadzor, the country’s consumer safety regulator said on Wednesday.

“Yes, of course, the development of a vaccine is underway. Every time we have a mutation (of a virus), we start developing a vaccine immediately,” Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor said.

Elena Yezhlova, head of Rospotrebnadzor’s Epidemiological Surveillance Department, as explaining the process.

“The development of a vaccine is a long and complicated process; a decision is made on the basis of risk and the level of need dictated by the current situation,” Yezhlova added

“At present, we will rely on the WHO’s recommendations.”

Rospotrebnadzor earlier on Wednesday confirmed it had strengthened sanitary and quarantine control at all entry points into the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. –Reuters

