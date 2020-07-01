Heavy rush reported as ROP service centres resume work

Photo as received.

Muscat: Heavy rush was reported outside some of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), including traffic, passport, and residence and civil status departments that resumed today.

Both citizens and residents visiting these centers for various purposes have been asked to follow safety procedures as suggested by the Ministry of Health.

Some of the safety precautions to be followed are:

Wearing masks and hand gloves until the end of the transaction and leaving the service building.

Applying physical spacing of 2 meters during the waiting period for the completion of the transaction.

People will not be allowed to enter unless they comply with the requirements.

Action will be taken against people who are not committed to following the guidelines.

Using the available online services will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also the waiting period at the service providing centers.