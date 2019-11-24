Rumhy wins best Energy minister award

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, has won the award for the best minister in the field of energy in the world, according to the Petroleum Economist magazine in London. In a statement issued online by Ministry of Oil and Gas said: “Ministry of Oil and Gas congratulates Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, on the occasion of receiving the award for the best minister in the field of energy in the world from the Petroleum Economist magazine in London.”

