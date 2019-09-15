Ruling on PET ‘dumping’ case expected next month

MUSCAT, SEPT 15 – The US International Trade Commission (ITC), a federal agency tasked with investigating antidumping claims, says it will press ahead with its inquiry into complaints alleging that polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sheet imported from Oman is sold in the US at “less than fair value”. The announcement came in a provisional ruling issued by the Washington DC-based agency last week.

“The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sheet from Korea and Oman that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value. The Commission further found that imports of this product from Mexico are negligible and voted to terminate the investigation concerning Mexico,” it stated.

Officials at Oman-based petrochemicals firm OCTAL, currently the only producer and exporter of PET sheet from the Sultanate into the US market, have denied consistently the dumping claim and pledged to contest the allegation. “We do not dump,” an official of the Salalah-based firm told journalists in July when the story first surfaced. “Our exports into the US market are based on our (competitive) cost structure,” the official stressed. , adding that Oman’s authorities were expected to provide legal support and other assistance to the company in contesting the claim.

A final ruling on the case is expected next month.