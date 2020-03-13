Ruins tell story of ancient human settlement in Dhofar

Oman is an archaeological wonder that stores several archaeological sites dating back to ancient times and varying historical eras. It has monuments, ruins, castles and forts that tell the stories of several generations.

Madhai is a place in Thamrait which has ancient tombs indicating that this area was an ancient human settlement. The place currently has several features including water springs surrounded by palm trees, desert and some monuments. People here love to rear camels without having any clear idea of some of the artifacts dating back to third millennium BC.

A scientific journal issued by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture threw light on this small town, which is some 160 km from Salalah. The journal cited some study which states that Madhai has ruins of some shrines which belong to ancient times.

“The place is interesting in terms of its diversity and unparalleled structures found anywhere in Dhofar. Some evidences of tombs with walls and burials and high circular tombs corroborate with its ancient past. There are structures with ring-shaped panels and pebbles and rock and some three-legged. The low-straight side structures looking like a stronghold constructed by some mobile groups dating back to the Iron Age. The diversity of the monument and structures indicate that the place was important and it also had regular supply of water.” The archaeological evidences suggest that ancient Madhai was used by the herders who might not have settled to cultivate and were carrying the legacy as their neighbours did in Yemen and in north of Oman.

Shaikh Mabkhout bin Salem bin Musallam Al Sha’sha’i, resident of the area sought inclusion of this area on the tourist map of Oman. “Because I heard a lot about this place from my father, grandfather who quote many interesting stories of their father and grandfather.

Commenting on the evidences found in Madhai, Al Sha’sha’i tells about the ancient relics found here and there. “They are valuable records that need to be protected and kept for historical evidences. They store the secrets of the life of the ancient people and need to be preserved as important archaeological evidences to link with great Omani civilisation that is rooted in history.”

