Rublev beats Tsitsipas to reach Rotterdam final

Andrey Rublev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) on Saturday to advance to the final in Rotterdam and extend his winning run in ATP 500 events to 19 matches. Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.

Rublev will face Marton Fucsovics on Sunday after the qualifier from Hungary swept past Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1.

World number eight Rublev is bidding for his eighth career title. The Russian holds a 7-2 record in tour-level finals.

“(I play tennis) to play at the best level, to play at the best tournaments, to try to compete, then to go deep and to try to win them,” Rublev said.