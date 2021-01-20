Royals release Steve Smith ahead of IPL auctions

NEW DELHI: Steve Smith has not been retained by his Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, the team said on Wednesday, in a double blow for the Australian after his national squad’s Test loss to India. The Royals have kept their England stars including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their team ahead of this year’s auctions next month.

Smith captained the team that finished as wooden spooners in the eight-team league in last year’s edition.

India’s Sanju Samson was appointed captain of the side which won the inaugural edition in 2008 under Australian spin legend Shane Warne. “The Rajasthan Royals captaincy is a post for which we are lucky to have had so many greats of the game — Warne, Dravid, Watson, Rahane, and most recently Steve Smith,” said team owner Manoj Badale.

“Steve has been a great player and great leader for the Royals, and we want to thank him for his contribution.”

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis will stay on for his franchise Delhi Capitals along with South African quick Kagiso Rabada. — AFP

