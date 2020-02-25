Royal speech sets roadmap for brilliant Omani future

Muscat: Many Arab and international news agencies and newspapers took keen interest in the recent speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and commonly echoed the concept that the Royal address constituted a road map for a brilliant future for the Sultanate.

Arabian Business, a weekly business magazine, focused on His Majesty the Sultan’s pledge to develop a comprehensive national framework to enhance employment, cut down general debt, restructure public establishments and companies, direct the state’s financial resources in the most optimal manner to shrink debts and boost income.”

In this context, Arabian Business quoted His Majesty the Sultan as saying, “We will direct the government, with all its sectors, to implement a more efficient system of management which places, on top of its priorities, financial balance, economic diversification, the sustainability of the national economy, besides developing all relevant laws and regulations.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg news agency said that His Majesty Sultan Haitham struck a new path for economic prosperity in the Sultanate. It lauded the steps that His Majesty announced in his speech, describing them as necessary measures to achieve significant goals for Oman’s economy in the next stage of development.

In turn, the London-based Al Sharq Al Awsat daily said, in its English edition, that His Majesty the Sultan vowed to restructure public establishments. It also laid emphasis on His Majesty’s pledge to maintain the Sultanate’s message of peace worldwide because, the newspaper added, this message raises the banner of a great legacy and noble goals, as well as a concept of rapprochement, rather than distancing, of nations. In this context, the newspaper quoted His Majesty the Sultan as saying, “We are committed to sustain this approach, with you and by you, so that we could together perform, with firm will, our cultural role and historic mission.” –ONA