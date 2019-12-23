Royal Protocol regain Diwan tourney title

Muscat: The Royal Protocol team lifted the title of the fifth edition of the Diwan of Royal Court football tournament after beating the Million Date Palm Plantation Project team 3-0 in the final match at the Royal Court Affairs ground field in Al Khoudh on Sunday.

Mohammed al Jabri, who netted a hat-trick, was the star as Royal Protocol claimed their second title. The final match ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Hilal Hamad al Kalbani, General Manager of Finance and Administration Audit at the Diwan of Royal Court, in presence of officials. After the final, the chief guest distributed the awards to the top teams and players who won the individual prizes.

The Royal Protocol team captain received the trophy and they got the gold medals while runners-up the Million Date Palm Plantation Project team players received silver medals. Ahmed al Nabhani from the Royal Protocol team claimed the most valuable player award in the tournament. Mohammed al Jabri from the Royal Protocol team won the top-scorer award. Salim al Alawi from Administrative Affairs (A) team grabbed the best goalkeeper award.

Ishaq al Tuwiajri from Oman Botanic Garden team grabbed the best administrative member award. Bader al Maskari, coach of Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, got the best coach award. Oman Botanic Garden were selected as the best team in the tournament.

Salim al Shukaili from the Royal Office won the newly instituted award for the best long-standing official of the tournament. Hassan Mudhafar from the Site Research team won the best staff award. Also, the chief guest honoured all the teams which took part in the tournament, members of organising committee, referees and media representatives.

