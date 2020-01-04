Royal Oman Police day today

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received greetings from Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs on the occasion of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) Day which falls on January 5 every year. In his statement, the Inspector General of Police and Customs praying to Allah Almighty to help His Majesty enjoys bounties and happiness and the Omani people security and stability. “With the grace of Almighty Allah, the development plans at ROP have continued over the past years. Much attention has been accorded to human resources with ROP personnel receiving good training which translated into quality services provided to citizens and residents all across the country. For this we thank Allah Almighty and extend much gratitude to His Majesty.’’

“Your Majesty, your sons ROP affiliates with various ranks and in various duty stations have always proved their ability to comprehend the modern technologies and the specializations related to the police work. Not only that, but they have also shown excellence in the application and utilization of knowledge thus improving their performance and winning the satisfaction of the public.May Allah Almighty protect Your Majesty and grant you good health and the Omani people more blessing and bounties.”

As part of the celebrations, ROP will hold a graduation ceremony for police officers under the auspices of Shaikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, at the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in Nizwa on Sunday. The ceremony will be attended by Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs along with ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and ROP and the other security apparatuses, officials, shaikhs and dignitaries of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. — ONA

