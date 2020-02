Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East in the United Kingdom (UK), and his accompanying delegation, in his office on Wednesday. Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer thanked and appreciated the Sultanate, praising the strength of continuous cooperation and coordination between the Sultanate and the UK, particularly in the military fields in a manner that serves the desired goals.

The UK official affirmed his country’s continuous keenness on promoting relations between the two friendly countries. He hoped that Oman remains safe and stable under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander. On his turn, Gen Al Numani stressed the Sultanate’s firm commitment on promoting aspects of the historical relations binding the two friendly countries, wishing the guest permanent success. The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate.

— ONA

