Royal Office minister receives UK military official

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Wednesday Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East in the United Kingdom (UK).

The guest expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Sultanate’s role in enhancing cooperation and achieving the joint interests between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

The two sides reviewed the historic relations binding the two friendly countries. They also discussed a number of current regional and international issues, besides touching on several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA