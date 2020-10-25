Royal Office Minister receives UK Chief of Air Staff

Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigson, British Chief of Air Staff, in Muscat on Sunday. The British Chief of Air Staff praised the strength of the permanent cooperation and coordination between the Sultanate and the UK, especially in the military fields, to achieve the desired goals. He stressed the continuation of the UK’s approach to developing relations between the two friendly countries. The Minister of the Royal Office affirmed the Sultanate’s firm commitment to developing aspects of the historic relations binding the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), and the UK ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

