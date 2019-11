Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Shaikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan, National Security Adviser in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Monday. Shaikh Tahnoun expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate. He also expressed his delight over this visit. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the Sultanate and the UAE. — ONA

