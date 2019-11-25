Main 

Royal Office Minister receives UAE National Security Adviser

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office today received Shaikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan, National Security Advisor in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) and his accompanying delegation.

Shaikh Tahnoun expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate. He also expressed his delight over this visit.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged conversations on the march of the fraternal relations between the Sultanate and the sisterly UAE. They also reviewed a range of relevant fields to achieve the joint interests of the two brotherly countries. –ONA

 

