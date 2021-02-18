Royal Office minister receives Mauritanian, Swedish ambassadors

Muscat: Gen Sultan Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Thursday Mohamed Vall Ould Ahmed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Sultanate.

The ambassador hoped to work towards the enhancement of cooperation between the two friendly countries in a bid to achieve the common interests.

The Minister of the Royal Office also received in his office on Thursday Niclas Trouve, non-resident ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Sultanate and his accompanying delegation.

The Swedish ambassador expressed his determination to foster cooperation between his country and the Sultanate. The two sides discussed several matters of common interests. –ONA