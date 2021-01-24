Local 

Royal Office minister receives KSA ambassador

Muscat: Gen Sultan Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Sunday Eid Mohammed al Thaqafi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation extended to him during his duty from all officials in the Sultanate. He also praised the strength of the bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries.

Gen Al Numani thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the existing relations between his country and the Sultanate while carrying out his duty, wishing him permanent success. –ONA

