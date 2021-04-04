Royal Office minister receives Iranian ambassador

Muscat: Gen Sultan Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office reviewed march of relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran when he received Ali Najafi, Ambassador of Iran to the Sultanate at his office on Sunday.

Cordial conversations were exchanged on several fields of the joint cooperation and means of promoting them to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries. A range of matters of common concern were also discussed during the meeting. –ONA