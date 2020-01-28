Main 

Royal Office Minister receives Indian official

Oman Observer

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Tuesday Pankaj Saran, Indian Deputy National Security Adviser and his accompanying delegation.

Gen Al Nuamani welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation. On his turn, the Indian official expressed his thanks and appreciations to Gen  Al Nuamani, stressing his country’s keenness on enhancing all frameworks of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of India.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversation and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the two friendly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5084 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sports strategy discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sports strategy discussed

What to do if you have 24 hours in Muscat?

Oman Observer Comments Off on What to do if you have 24 hours in Muscat?

Last flight leaves Ataturk as Istanbul switches airports

Oman Observer Comments Off on Last flight leaves Ataturk as Istanbul switches airports