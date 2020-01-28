Royal Office Minister receives Indian official

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Tuesday Pankaj Saran, Indian Deputy National Security Adviser, and his accompanying delegation. Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest and his delegation. The Indian official expressed his thanks and appreciations to Gen Al Numani, stressing his country’s keenness on enhancing all frameworks of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of India. The meeting exchanged cordial conversation and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the two friendly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

