Royal Office Minister bids farewell to Qatari Envoy

Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Ali bin Fahad al Hajeri, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate to bid him farewell at the end of his tenure in Muscat on Wednesday The ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation extended to him from all officials in the Sultanate. He also hailed the strong relations binding the two brotherly countries. Al Numani thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the existing bilateral relations between his country and the Sultanate and wished him success. — ONA

