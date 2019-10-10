Royal Office Minister bids farewell to Algerian Ambassador

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office on Thursday received Mahanad Saleh, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Sultanate to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation extended to him during his duty in the Sultanate.Gen Al Nuamani thanked the ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries while carrying out his duty, wishing him permanent success. –ONA